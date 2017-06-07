Young Portlaoise man set to line out for Ireland against mighty All-Blacks

There may be no Laois link to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand but a young Portlaoise man will line out against the All-Blacks this week for the Ireland.

Sean Masterson is named in the forwards for the the Ireland U20s side to face New Zealand tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, in the World Cup in Georgia. Sean Masterson will anchor the scrum for Ireland at number 8.

Ireland have lost their opening two matches narrowly so will want to prove a point against the mighty All-Blacks.

Sean has shown good form so far. He started the tournament as a replacement but has not nailed down one of the key positions on the field in the crunch game against the Kiwis.

Sean came on as a replacement in Ireland's first game of the tournament against Italy. He had a key role in an Irish score after winning ruck penalty just inside the Italian half.

A sign of his good form is that he is one of just three players to retain his place in the starting line up after Ireland lost their second game - an eight-try thriller to Scotland.

Sean is a professional with Connacht Rugby where he plays alongside his brother Eoghan. Both are products of the Portlaoise Rugby Club nursery.

The match will be broadcast live by Eir Sport, and it will be available to watch via www.worldrugby.org in certain countries. The match kicks off at 12.30pm Irish time.