Watch Portlaoise Holy Family fans #Thunderclap

There were great scenes in Portlaoise this week at the Laois GAA Cumann na mBunscol schools Gaelic Football finals.

The fans award, if there was one, could arguably go to the pupils of the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise.

The students shook O'Moore Park with their version of the Viking Thunder-clap made famous by the Iceland soccer fans at Euro 16.

Express Sports Editor Rory Delaney was on hand to catch the moment.

All the reports and lots of pictures feature in next week's Leinster Express