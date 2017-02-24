Wycherly and Colfer team up to bring 'My Real Life' to Portlaoise

If you fancy some enthralling theatre in Portlaoise, fear not as the Dunamise Arts Centre has lined up a new show starring one of Ireland's best known actors and written by one of the country's best writers.

'My Real Life', is a wonderful play, written by award-winning author Eoin Colfer (Artemis Fowl / Ironman: The Gauntlet), and performed by Don Wycherley (Sing Street, Bachelors Walk, Ballykissangel, Father Ted).

This touching and entertaining play will make you laugh and cry! Wexford man Noel has advanced MS and decides to end it all. While waiting for his overdose to take effect he records an increasingly rambling message for his best friend but it’s not all doom and gloom!

The play comes to Portlaoise next Tuesday 28 February.Tickets are priced €18 / €16.