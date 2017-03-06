Countdown on to Electric Picnic line-up announcement

Are you getting ready to do all of this again in September?

Well the wait to find out who is one the bill will soon be over. The first acts for Electric Picnic 2017 will be announced the week commencing 20th March.

The line up will once again be eagerly anticipated by the loyal followers of the annual music and arts festival held on the grounds of Cosby Hall, Stradbally, Co Laois. This year's three day event runs from September 1-3.

Meanwhile the organisers are looking for weekend volunteers to come and help out at the big event. Volunteers play an important part in the festival, and they also gain entry to the festival in exchange for 24 hours of voluntary work.

The volunteer shifts can be split in to four six-hour shifts or three eight-hour shifts.

The volunteer role can include the following throughout the weekend:

To be the 'eyes and ears' of the festival

Assisting festival-goers with general queries

Assisting in the campsites

Directing production vehicles throughout the site

Working at wristband checkpoints

Reporting any health and safety issues onsite

If you are interested in volunteering at this year's festival you can find out more information here. If you have already made up your mind and want to sign up, you can do so at the link below.

To apply click here