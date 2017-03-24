Wolfe Tones back in Portlaoise for a rousing Easter concert

Iconic balladeers, The Wolfe Tones, return to The Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise, at Easter weekend in what promises to be another unique and memorable performance.

Now in an unbelievable 54th year on the road, The Wolfe Tones continue to pack out venues worldwide, and this performance on Saturday 15th April will be no exception.

The Wolfe Tones are one of Ireland’s most iconic and loved groups, and anyone who witnessed their special 1916 Commemorative show will understand why this group continue to enthral audiences wherever they perform.

See a performance of Sliabh na mBan in their heyday.