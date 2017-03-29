Portlaoise parish church hosts special concert in aid of local charity that helps the homeless

Popular harpist and singer Orla Fallon, an original member of the group Celtic Woman, will join Portlaoise priest Fr Paddy Byrne in a special fundraising concert to help the homeless next month.

Orla is thrilled to present a special concert in aid of Portlaoise Action To Homlessness (PATH) in April when she will be joined by her full group performing songs from her new album. Among the tracks featured on the record are Christy Hennessey's 'Remember Me'. She will also perform songs from her Celtic Woman days.

Orla, native from Knockananna in Co Wicklow, is an original member of the group Celtic Woman. Orla has toured extensively in North America with the group and since she left.

Since leaving Celtic Woman in December 2008, Orla has been carving out a successful solo path. In February 2009 she won four Irish Music Association Awards including, Best Solo Singer and Best Harpist.

She will be joined on stage by popular Portlaoise Curate Fr Paddy Byrne who is regular singer at Mass in Portlaoise.

Fr Paddy, as he is know to many, is an active supporter of PATH a Portlaoise charity who volunteers travel to Dublin ever week to help the capital's homeless population.

The concert takes place on Sunday, April 30 at 7.30pm in SS Peter and Paul's Parish Church. Tickets are €20 and are available from the Parish Shop in the Portlaoise Parish Centre.