Nathan Carter 'Livin the Dream' ahead of his Laois date on the June Bank Holiday

Nathan Carter is living the dream and now he is singing about it ahead of his big return to Ballyroan, Co Laois this summer.

The country music phenomenon is back on the road with a brand new track called 'Livin' the Dream' which he will surely be performing when he takes to stage in Ballyroan over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Following a year of chart topping album sales, capacity concert shows and a hugely successful television series, the Belfast and Dublin arena shows inspired the star to put pen to paper about just what it feels like to be living the dream.

“We’ve enjoyed the most phenomenal success in recent years and I’m so lucky to be living out my dreams as an entertainer. Touring, recording and filming are the only things I’ve ever really wanted to do and growing up in Liverpool, playing in bars and clubs, sometimes it all felt like a bit of a pipe dream! Amazingly, with the support of my family, amazing fans and great team, I’ve seen those dreams become a reality” said Nathan.

Penned alongside acclaimed writer Don Mescall, Livin’ the Dream` is a brand-new, original track to celebrate the singer’s achievements to date and looks ahead to the exciting days still to come: “The arena shows are incredibly exciting – probably the biggest achievement of my touring career to date. The band and I just sold out two arena shows in Belfast and Dublin in two amazing venues, so it seemed like a great milestone to write about.

“I’ve been attending Arena shows all my life, sitting up in the balcony or down in the crowd listening to my idols like Brad Paisley and Elton John. To play in these venues, stand in their shoes and see how these places look from the other side will be incredible and I can’t wait.” “It’s a dream I hope to keep living out again and again!” he says.

Ballyroan 2017 is a two day Country Music Festival taking place in the County Laois Village of Ballyroan on the June 3rd & 4th.

While Nathan headlines the ever popular Lisa McHugh provides support. Saturday Night is Headlined by Derek Ryan with support from Ireland's newest Country Star Cliona Hagan.

YOU CAN ALSO SEE NATHAN AT THE FOLLOWING SHOWS

SAT 29th April : Countryfest .ie Inniskeen Co. Monaghan

Sun 30th April : Ecclesville Country Jamboree in the Park Festival Co Tyrone

Fri 5th May - Sun 7th May : INEC Killarney www.inec.ie

Sun 21st May: Millennium Forum Derry www.millenniumforum.co.uk

Sat 3rd June : Cowboys & Heroes Festival Ballinamore Co. Leitrim www.ticketmaster.ie

Sun 4th June: Ballyroan festival Co. Laois www.ticketmaster.ie

Sat 10th June : Thomastown Festival Co.Kilkenny www.tickertmaster.ie

Sat 8th July : The Marquee Cork www.ticketmaster.ie

Sat 15th July : Iveagh Gardens Dublin www.ticketmaster.ie

Sat 26th August : Harvest Festival Westport www.ticketmaster.ie

