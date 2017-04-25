Laois Comhaltas trad groups Fiúntas and Lonrach light up National Concert Hall

The cream of Laois traditional music talent lit up the National Concert Hall in Dublin recently at the finals of Siansa Gael Linn 2017.

Laois musicans made up Fiúntas while the county was also well represented by Lonrach a mix of musicians from Laois and Cork. Fiúntas finished second in the competition. They were competing for the second year running.

Fiuntas is made up of Spink Comhaltas and Camross - David Vesey (piano, flute), Mark Vesey (accordion, mandolin, banjo), Molly Donnery (lead vocals and harp), Caoimhe Lowry... (concertina, whistle), Lily Kettle (fiddle), Naoise Kettle (fiddle), Dara Clooney (uileann pipes, guitar) and Conor Thompson (flute, uileann pipes and bodhran). And musical director Cornelius Lacha (the duck sitting on the piano).

Lonrach includes six musicians from Laois - Conal Nevin, David, Maeve and Ellen Scott, Peter Bennett and Fiadh Fitzpatrick - with two others from Cork Aoife Murphy and Leah Murphy. Watch there video here