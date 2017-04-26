BARE in the Woods hosts London's KOKO club in Portarlington this summer

BARE in the Woods is delighted to announce that one of London’s music iconic clubs is set to curate a stage at this summer’s festival, taking place at Garryhinch Woods near Portarlington.

Camden’s KOKO club will host some of the best of UK grime and disco house on the KOKO Burst Stage; featuring artists such as Icarus, Crazy P Soundsystem, Jay Prince, New Gen & Friends, NVOY, Jafaris, DJ Cable and Jonny X.

They join one of the most diverse festival line-ups set for Ireland this summer, that already has Canadian electro-pop sensation Kiesza, House of Pain and US grunge-rockers Helmet announced as headliners. Also bound for the festival are Mike Skinner & Murkage present Tonga, HamsandwicH, UK hip hop/grime artist Akala, Danish experimental pop trio WhoMadeWho, Rubberbandits, Right Said Fred, Alvarez Kings, Jon Stevens (INXS), The Frank & Walters and RSAG.

The BARE17 Dance Arena features some top class artists in Dan Shake, Cinema, Damiano Von Eckert, Phare, Mr Beatnik and Josh McGowan, while the Spoken Word Stage (staged in an amazing full-scale Crannog) hosts Dublin Slam Poet Champion Jon Cummins, Ri Ra, David Jackson, Cormac Lally, Stuart Wilde, Tempermental Missy Elayneous and more.

BARE in the Woods organiser, Brendan Morrissey, says: "I saw Kiesza play the Wireless Festival some years back. Amazing talent, I guess you have to be to write for Rhianna and have massive number ones like 'Hideaway'. We're thrilled to be able to invite her. Helmet and House of Pain might even bring back the art of stage diving."

Co-organiser Peter Dunne says: "We're looking forward to seeing all the new artists performing on the MobStar on our Lake Stage. Mike Skinner, Rubberbandits are some of my favourites, but Right Said Fred might just be the gig of the summer. Legends".

New music app Mobstar has recruited a fantastic Irish line-up for BARE in the Woods with the likes of Brave Giant, Chasing Abbey, Super Silly, Katie Laffan, MindRiot, Pranks, Katie Cassidy and Emma Jai among many selected to play, while the Comedy Stage features Andrew Maxwell and Karl Spain as its headliners.

For more check www.barefestival.com