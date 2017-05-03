Other Voices Electric Picnic first line up announced

Other Voices will return to the heart of Electric Picnic’s woodland area with an eclectic line up.

In keeping with the ethos of Other Voices, festival-goers can expect memorable, intimate, engaging performances from Irish and International artists. Picture a multi-dimensional musical spectrum that will fill you with delight and inspiration. The first few acts are revealed today with more announcements to come over the summer months.

Fresh from a European tour with Lisa Hannigan, Saint Sister will make a triumphant return to the Other Voices stage with beautiful, mesmerising ‘atmos-folk’.

Other Voices also welcomes Choice Prize ‘Song of the Year’ nominee Soulé, who will treat us to some of her bass heavy, UK inspired music and soulful vocals.

Bringing a bit of New York East Village flavour to the big picnic, will be Odetta Hartman will “carry cowboy soul into an era where country can clash with computers, and bluegrass isn't afraid of bass”.

Londoner Charlie Cunningham will enchant audiences with flamenco and Iberian inspired guitars and a voice to soothe even the most fragile heads.

Dublin based hip-hop artist Jafaris is known for his memorable live performances and trust us when we say this one is not to be missed.

Irish Sierra Leonean singer Loah will perform music from her stunning debut EP ‘This Heart’ and Dubliner Katie Laffan will take to the Other Voices stage for the first time.

Over the last few years, musical guests at Other Voices Electric Picnic have included Hozier, Villagers, St. Vincent, Julia Jacklin, Annie Mac, The Staves, Glen Hansard, East India Youth and many, many more.

Other Voices (www.othervoices.ie) started as a one-off music event in a small Dingle church and over the last 14 years the idea has grown. Other Voices is now an established fixture in the musical calendar - a ‘must attend’ event for performers and audiences alike.

Other Voices has led to the creation of an international music TV series and the filming of that series subsequently became a music festival, a tourism event in its own right that celebrates the local on a global scale. While the stellar quality of the music at Other Voices continues to reach ever higher levels, Other Voices is a constantly evolving and innovating force in the world of music events and cultural tourism, constantly exploring and experimenting multi-dimensionally across content programming, event formats and distribution channels.