Trenchtown celebrates a decade bringing a slice of the Caribbean to Electric Picnic

Trenchtown celebrates a decade of bringing a slice of the Caribbean to Electric Picnic and proudly announces a stellar line up of entertainment for its 10th birthday, Trenchtown’s biggest bash to date.

Dancehall’s fastest rising star STYLO G is Trenchtown bound! Making his Irish debut, the son of legendary reggae artist Poison Chang made his mark in the UK when Grime was at its peak, developing a pioneering style that bridges UK hip-hop and dancehall.

2012 was an explosive year for Stylo G with the release of dancehall smash hit ‘Call Mi a Yardie’ – A quintessential carnival track and Trenchtown anthem while current release ‘Yuh Zimme’ has started a dance craze, garnering worldwide attention. With a catalogue of tracks boasting collaborations with Clean Bandit, Major Lazer, Shaggy, Wretch 32, Chipmunk, Giggs and many more his headline show on Trenchtown’s Kingston 12 stage is not to be missed!

Pioneers of UK Jungle RAGGA TWINS will be joined by DJ KRUCIAL armed with an explosive set packed with the best of live Ragga Jungle music. A career spanning three decades and boasting collaborations with Skrillex, Natty, Wrongtom & Seanie T to mention just a few. Flinty Badman and Deman Rocker are veteran MCs from Hackney, London.

The versatile cross genre performers have provided the vocals for EDM, Hip Hop and Reggae tracks and even appeared in Plan B’s film ‘Ill Manors’.

One half of production duo Dirty Dubsters and co -founder of Irish Moss Records BAZZA RANKS is joined by London based vocalists JAGO and DEEMAS J alongside Dublin’s own hip hop group P.O.A.

Returning to Trenchtown for their fifth consecutive year REVELATION SOUNDSYSTEM celebrate twenty years of bringing the best of Dub and Soundsystem culture to events across Ireland and Europe. The Cork based collective are Ireland’s longest running Soundsystem, and have upgraded their custom-built stack even further for 2017’s big bash, get ready to rumble with the Rasta rebels!

Also playing across the weekend are world scratch champion DJ FLIP, SIM SIMMA DJs TIMMAH & SOUPY DREAD, Dublin’s own emerging grime artist and wordsmith MANGO, Athlone based Dancehall, Afrobeat artist SEQUENCE, Hip Hop duo NEOMADiC, RTÉ DJ and District Magazine contributor TARA STEWART and many, many more…

The Jamaican inspired arena has been serving up a feast of Reggae, Dancehall, Dub, Jungle, Hip Hop, Ska & Afrobeat sounds topped off with Caribbean cuisine, art and performance to Picnickers for a whole ten years and has grown from a Jerk food stall to it’s now three stages, and even has its own beach!

2017 brings further expansion to the area with the KINGSTON 12 stage becoming its own arena, dedicated to the freshest music currently playing at late night street parties in downtown Kingston, Jamaica.

A truly immersive experience Trenchtown transports festival goers to idyllic islands, a cultural exchange encouraging its visitors to experience a unique fusion of Jamaican, African and Celtic roots and customs.

The line up so far, with much more entertainment yet to be announced for the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois from September 1-3

Trenchtown line-up:

STYLO G

RAGGA TWINS + DJ KRUCIAL (RTC)

BAZZA RANKS + JAGO + DEEMAS J + P.O.A

CIAN FINN | REVELATION SOUNDSYSTEM | WORRIES OUTERNATIONAL

DJ FLIP | MANGO | TIMMAH & SOUPY DREAD (SIM SIMMA)

RUB A DUB HI FI | SKA PATROL | NEOMADiC | FYAHRED | EXPLOSION SOUNDSYSTEM

TARA STEWART | WORLD BASS CULTURE | ANDREW WHITE | TEBI REX | SEQUENCE

DUB FOUNDRY | RUKUS FX | IMPERIAL SOUND ARMY | I-MITRI COUNTERACTION

TENJA | DEL BIONIC | LEX WOO | JYELLOWL | JAY SHARP | MISS SCOTTY | JIGZZSAW

BACKSHED INC | EXECUTIVE STEVE | DJ MOG-Y | BAZ HICKEY | DJ EASY YVES

AUNTY SHIMMY & GUILTY BOY | DJ NIGEL WOOD | JON PIERCE | DJ KALI

REGGAE RICHIE | OI OI SOUNDSYSTEM | IRIE IRELAND | GLENN BROWN

ONE WORLD SOUNDS | ROOTSMAN WURZEL | ANCIENT ALIEN | IRIE COOL

WILL SOFTLY | DJ DODGY | SIBH C