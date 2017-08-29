Electric Picnic: Watch Chasing Abbey from Tullamore perform what could be their next hip hop hit

Following the runaway success of 'That Good Thing', Chasing Abbey performed a brilliant new song at the Electric Picnic preview day

Chasing Abbey from Tullamore, are looking forward to performing for a midlands crowd this weekend, at Ireland's biggest festival, Electric Picnic.

At the press preview, the trio were special musical guests on the main stage, impressing journos with their confidence and energy.

Their second song, Choices, is "possibly our second single", according to Bee.

If it gets half the success of 'That Good Thing', the band are sure to go down well this weekend.

See their performance of 'That Good Thing' here.