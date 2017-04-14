Portlaoise man's film tells the story of Laois in 1916

The role of Laois in the 1916 Rising is retold in a film produced by Portlaoise man John Murphy.

John Murphy is a mature student in Television Operations and Production in Ballyfermot College of Further Education having previously graduated from University of Limerick with an Arts Degree in English and History. He worked in Abu Dhabi as a teacher for six years before returning to Ireland in 2015.

The Rising in Laois is a short documentary he completed in 2016. It consists of an interview with local historian Jim Fleming and the statement given by Laurence Brady to the Military History Bureau.

All the images in the piece are either from Jim Fleming or the National Library of Ireland. The part of Laurence Brady was played by Local Businessman David Bowe.

John told the Leinster Express about how the film came to be made.

"A producer contacted our college and asked our lecturers if they would be interested in making some short documentaries about the Rising on stories not as famous as what happened in Dublin so I said I would look into what happened in Laois.

"By researching in the county Library, online with the Military History Bureau and NLI, I put together the story I wanted to tell, I then contacted Jim Fleming and he was interested in being interviewed and he was a great help to the documentary.

"I then contacted the Arts Office to see if they were interested in helping out but I got no reply so I went forward with the project myself and filmed the scene with David Bowe in his warehouse and interviewed Jim Fleming in his house out in The Swan.

"The project was produced, directed and edited by myself. I was assisted by my brother Stephen Murphy and classmate Gerard Browne during the shoot," he said.

It was screened in the Lighthouse cinema on Monday 28th of March as part of the RTE Reflecting the Rising programme.