Podcast: John O'Loughlin reflects on his career, playing with his heroes, and much more.

At the end of May, John O’Loughlin announced his inter-county retirement after 15 years of service
to Laois. John has been a stalwart of the Laois midfield for the entirety of his county career. He also
has a Laois intermediate title with Mount Mellick and a Dublin senior title with St Brigid’s This week
John joined us in the Leinster express HQ to reflect on his career, playing with his heroes, facing the
mighty Dublin team in the 2018 Leinster Final.
You can listen to the full podcast here and be sure to pick up a copy of the next week's Leinster Express for the full feature piece on John
