In Pictures: Lilting Laois music in Abbeyleix Library

On Saturday, December 4 Laois musician David Vesey and the Vltava String Quartet perform at Abbeyleix Library for the Music Generation Laois/Laois School of Music County Tour supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media LLPSS 2021.
Alf Harvey went along to capture the captivating scene on camera.
