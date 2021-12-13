In PICTURES: Music Generation Laois rock and pop Christmas showcase in Portlaoise

Music Generation Laois showcased seven young bands as part of their Christmas Performance Series, in Kavanagh’s Courtyard Venue Portlaoise on Sunday 12 December.

The bands, all part of the Music Generation Laois weekly rock and pop jam sessions, performed on stage. Genres included metal, rock, pop, folk and original music, and of course Christmas favourites such as ‘Fairytale in New York.’

The seven bands work with Laois musicians James O’Connor, Terry Byrne, David Harte and Denise Boyle each week in Laois Music Centre. Members range in age from 10 to 17.

Speaking after the event, Rosa Flannery, Music Development Officer with Music Generation Laois explained: "We are very excited to have seven young bands in our Rock and Pop programme. These young musicians work really hard, and today’s gig was a fantastic showcase of where they are at with their music. It’s a very exciting moment for youth music in Laois, and at the centre of it is these talented, creative, enthusiastic young musicians, who work alongside our team of dedicated Musician Educators each week."

Music Generation Laois is currently bringing live music to community groups and schools as part of the Live Performance Support Scheme, through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in conjunction with Laois County Council, including Cork Singer-Songwriter John Spillane and Sligo Trad Band MOXIE.

Music Generation Laois operate over 46 weekly music programmes in schools, youth facilities, Men’s Sheds, community nursing units across the county with over 2500 participants each week. T

The service has greatly expanded, due to demand, since stricter lockdown conditions ended in April. Both Music Generation Laois and Laois School of Music operate out of Laois Music Centre in Portlaoise, where an additional 700 young people and adults attend weekly music classes, and take part in a range of ensemble/orchestra/band opportunities.

Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education programme, initiated by Music Network, and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education. Locally Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, and supported by Laois County Council. To find out more about Music Generation Laois, see musicgenerationlaois.ie