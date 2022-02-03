Search

05 Feb 2022

In Pictures: Laois School of Music Beginner Orchestra raise the roof of the Dunamaise Arts Centre!

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

03 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

The newly formed Laois School of Music Beginner Orchestra is to perform on the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre, on Sunday 13 February at 2pm.

This young orchestra, under the direction of John Davidson and Kimberly Melia, will have their debut performance, since the group formed in October 2021.

Also performing at this afternoon concert, are young musicians from the Laois School of Music string programme, and young musicians from Ballyadams National School, who take part in a weekly music programme with Music Generation Laois.

Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois are partner organisations based in Laois Music Centre on Church Avenue, part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and supported by Laois County Council.

Laois School of Music offer a range of programmes from children age 3 upwards, including adults. Classes are available in kindermusic (3-6 year olds), pre-instrumental (7 year olds).

Instruments featured include: piano, guitar, ukulele, bass guitar, violin, electric fiddle, double bass, cello, brass, flute, oboe, saxophone, drum kit, singing, keyboard, concertina, trad flute, harp, bodhrán, uilleann pipes.

Other features are Leaving Cert music, music theory and the Saturday strings programme. Another programme is The Music Box for children with special needs. Rock and pop bands, trad groups and trad orchestra are also part of the programme provided.

Tickets to this concert are €5 and available from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, call 057 8663355 or see dunamaise.ie
To find out more about Laois Music Centre, call 057 8681782, email mgl@loetb.ie or see musicgenerationlaois.ie

