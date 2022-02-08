Junior Eurovision is back! Applications are now open for 2022

Do you have a great singing voice? Are you between the ages of 9 and 14 years?

This is your chance!

Adare Productions are putting a call out for talented young singers who will be aged between 9 and 14 years this Autumn. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a talented youngster or group to represent Ireland at an international level.

The Irish heats will take place this April in RTÉ studios in Dublin. The winner will go on to represent Ireland at the JUNIOR EUROVISION Song Contest 2022.

With over 7.5 million viewers across Europe the show is something spectacular to be a part of.

In 2021, 14-year-old Maiú Levi Lawlor flew the flag for Ireland in Paris, wowing Europe with his song ‘Saor’.

This year, could it be you?

To enter all you need is an amazing singing voice, there is no original song necessary! Applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of 6 people. The closing date for entries is March 6 2022.

To apply all you need is a 40 second clip of the applicant singing.

Apply now at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision

For further information contact Adare Productions on 083 1322683. Email: junioreurovision@adareproductions.ie