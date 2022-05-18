Search

19 May 2022

Rose of Tralee inspires unique drama in Laois

While laughter rises above tears and hope above despair, in ‘To the Dome’ the truth is rarely pure and never simple

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

18 May 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Rose of Tralee, arguably the most popular summer festival has inspired a theatrical collaboration in Laois.  

Laois playwright Frances Harney and Tom Conroy, a local composer, in association with Mountmellick Community School, proudly presents the world premiere of ‘To the Dome’.

The Rose of Tralee Festival provides an effective background to this quintessentially theatrical show with a charming mix of drama, singing, dance and music. It includes over 20 original songs, and 40 characters.

The action spans a three-month period, from the choosing of the regional Dublin rose, to the Rose Festival in the Dome, Tralee. The narrative follows three young people who must face truths that, like shadows on their backs, swell to threaten and smother them, until they respond with sincerity to their hearts’ urgings.

Rosemary Carey struggles emotionally, and retreats from life’s challenges into a pretend world. Her half-sister Karen Cassidy is bitter and jealous, but her tough-as- nails attitude hides her vulnerability. Rosemary’s boyfriend, Rory Williams, is impulsive and bent on revenge. More below picture.

While each story in itself is interesting, together they are about something more global in that all three struggle with issues of identity and belonging.  

This is a new departure for Frances who is known for her big cast comedies, and though there is a strong message that we must accept our childhood experiences in order to outgrow them, ‘To the Dome’ sparkles with her trademark comedy and dynamic dialogue.

The score, composed by Tom Conroy, will appeal to every musical taste, from rock ‘n’ roll to classical, country and western to pop, traditional to ballad.

‘To the Dome’ is performed by the transition year students and members of staff at Mountmellick Community School in Dunamaise Arts Centre on June 2nd and 3rd, at 8pm each evening.

It is made possible by LLPPS funding. #LocalLive and @DeptCulture IRL 

Follow the progress on Facebook and Instagram @MountmellickCS

See more launch pictures in gallery of photos above taken by Kevin Byrne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media