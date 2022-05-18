Rose of Tralee inspires unique drama in Laois

The Rose of Tralee, arguably the most popular summer festival has inspired a theatrical collaboration in Laois.

Laois playwright Frances Harney and Tom Conroy, a local composer, in association with Mountmellick Community School, proudly presents the world premiere of ‘To the Dome’.

The Rose of Tralee Festival provides an effective background to this quintessentially theatrical show with a charming mix of drama, singing, dance and music. It includes over 20 original songs, and 40 characters.

The action spans a three-month period, from the choosing of the regional Dublin rose, to the Rose Festival in the Dome, Tralee. The narrative follows three young people who must face truths that, like shadows on their backs, swell to threaten and smother them, until they respond with sincerity to their hearts’ urgings.

Rosemary Carey struggles emotionally, and retreats from life’s challenges into a pretend world. Her half-sister Karen Cassidy is bitter and jealous, but her tough-as- nails attitude hides her vulnerability. Rosemary’s boyfriend, Rory Williams, is impulsive and bent on revenge. More below picture.

While each story in itself is interesting, together they are about something more global in that all three struggle with issues of identity and belonging.

This is a new departure for Frances who is known for her big cast comedies, and though there is a strong message that we must accept our childhood experiences in order to outgrow them, ‘To the Dome’ sparkles with her trademark comedy and dynamic dialogue.

The score, composed by Tom Conroy, will appeal to every musical taste, from rock ‘n’ roll to classical, country and western to pop, traditional to ballad.

‘To the Dome’ is performed by the transition year students and members of staff at Mountmellick Community School in Dunamaise Arts Centre on June 2nd and 3rd, at 8pm each evening.

It is made possible by LLPPS funding. #LocalLive and @DeptCulture IRL

Follow the progress on Facebook and Instagram @MountmellickCS

See more launch pictures in gallery of photos above taken by Kevin Byrne.