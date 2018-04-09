The Inspector director extends big thanks on successful staging of play in Mountmellick

Laois theatrical thespian Frances Harney has extended her thanks to all who made the recent staging of her play The Inspector in a big success.

The play was staged recently at the Mountmellick arts centre attended by 900 people.

"Heartfelt and enormous thank you to all the boys and girls, men and women, young and not so young who turned out in their hundreds, to giggle, chuckle and howl aloud, proving that comedy is a universal language.A huge positive energy shared by cast and audience oozed happiness and vitality," said Frances.

The writer and director, insists that success was only possible when actors and audience join together in the 'make believe', and allow the text to live.

She thanked the cast and crew for their belief and commitment, Michael Burke , Ann Tilson, Dan Hooban and Ron Lawor for all the "unsung but essential" elements of the production.

She also thanked Mountmellick Arts Centre, Ballyfin Parish Council and Athletic Club, everyone who helped advertise the show, Jim Lawlor video and everyone who provided transport, props or costume items.

Photographers Denis Byrne and Joe Conroy took pictures. Check out the gallery of their pictures with this story.

THE INSPECTOR | CAST

Hotel staff

Willie Dooley - Pádraic Seery

Timmy Dooley - Michael Conroy

Pierre Phillipe - Joe Conroy

Dmitry - Dick Quillinan

Molly - Michelle Kirwan

Locals

Petunia Properthing - Aoife Harney

Hyacinth Inhibbits - Leona Martley

Paddy McKenna - Seán Connolly

Paudie Reynolds - Tom McGrath

Bartley Brannigan - Dan Hooban

Bob Teehan - Cian MacGearailt

Hotel guests

Lilly Penrose - Tara Hanneffy

Dilly Penrose - Sheelagh Coyle

Working widows

Gertie Summers - Mary Cashin

Cathy Mitchell - Bernie Downey

Rosie Crowe - Zeta O’Reilly

Sally Sheridan - Lillian O’Neill

Sisters of The Convent of Inspiration

Mother Xavier - Geraldine Fitzpatrick

Sister Veronica - Angela Bowe

Residents of Dunhaven Nursing Home

Tommy Leahy - JP Cahillane

Marty Magee - Brendan McEvoy

Bertie Preston - Tommy Dunne

Danny Donoghue - Joe Fingleton

Strangers

Mrs Marjorie Simpson - Anne O’Shea

Benedict Browne - Ken Molloy

Samantha Phillipe - Tríona O’Rourke

Mr Big - Eamon Duff

Farmers

Padjo MacMahon - Mick Fahy

Batty Finnegan - Paul Gilligan

Seámie Aldritt - Larry Ryan

Mickey Joe Masterson - John Fingleton

Robbie Richards - Fergal Dooley

Hen party

Peg Pimm - Josephine Kelly

Cynthia Pimm - Emma Phelan

Pmela Reed - Shannon Ward

Noleen Curtin - AnneMarie Colgan

Trish Robbin - Colette Cashin

Athletes

Athlete one - Thomas Dunne

Athlete two - Bronagh Allen

Guest performers - The Rising Sons