The Inspector director extends big thanks on successful staging of play in Mountmellick
Laois theatrical thespian Frances Harney has extended her thanks to all who made the recent staging of her play The Inspector in a big success.
The play was staged recently at the Mountmellick arts centre attended by 900 people.
"Heartfelt and enormous thank you to all the boys and girls, men and women, young and not so young who turned out in their hundreds, to giggle, chuckle and howl aloud, proving that comedy is a universal language.A huge positive energy shared by cast and audience oozed happiness and vitality," said Frances.
The writer and director, insists that success was only possible when actors and audience join together in the 'make believe', and allow the text to live.
She thanked the cast and crew for their belief and commitment, Michael Burke , Ann Tilson, Dan Hooban and Ron Lawor for all the "unsung but essential" elements of the production.
She also thanked Mountmellick Arts Centre, Ballyfin Parish Council and Athletic Club, everyone who helped advertise the show, Jim Lawlor video and everyone who provided transport, props or costume items.
Photographers Denis Byrne and Joe Conroy took pictures. Check out the gallery of their pictures with this story.
THE INSPECTOR | CAST
Hotel staff
Willie Dooley - Pádraic Seery
Timmy Dooley - Michael Conroy
Pierre Phillipe - Joe Conroy
Dmitry - Dick Quillinan
Molly - Michelle Kirwan
Locals
Petunia Properthing - Aoife Harney
Hyacinth Inhibbits - Leona Martley
Paddy McKenna - Seán Connolly
Paudie Reynolds - Tom McGrath
Bartley Brannigan - Dan Hooban
Bob Teehan - Cian MacGearailt
Hotel guests
Lilly Penrose - Tara Hanneffy
Dilly Penrose - Sheelagh Coyle
Working widows
Gertie Summers - Mary Cashin
Cathy Mitchell - Bernie Downey
Rosie Crowe - Zeta O’Reilly
Sally Sheridan - Lillian O’Neill
Sisters of The Convent of Inspiration
Mother Xavier - Geraldine Fitzpatrick
Sister Veronica - Angela Bowe
Residents of Dunhaven Nursing Home
Tommy Leahy - JP Cahillane
Marty Magee - Brendan McEvoy
Bertie Preston - Tommy Dunne
Danny Donoghue - Joe Fingleton
Strangers
Mrs Marjorie Simpson - Anne O’Shea
Benedict Browne - Ken Molloy
Samantha Phillipe - Tríona O’Rourke
Mr Big - Eamon Duff
Farmers
Padjo MacMahon - Mick Fahy
Batty Finnegan - Paul Gilligan
Seámie Aldritt - Larry Ryan
Mickey Joe Masterson - John Fingleton
Robbie Richards - Fergal Dooley
Hen party
Peg Pimm - Josephine Kelly
Cynthia Pimm - Emma Phelan
Pmela Reed - Shannon Ward
Noleen Curtin - AnneMarie Colgan
Trish Robbin - Colette Cashin
Athletes
Athlete one - Thomas Dunne
Athlete two - Bronagh Allen
Guest performers - The Rising Sons
