GALLERY
PICTURES - Out and About in Portlaoise for the Old Fort Festival
A great weekend was had in Portlaoise over the Old Fort Quarter Weekend.
Tom Cullen aka Photobomb Tom was out and about taking pictures for the Leinster Express. Have a look through this gallery of people out enjoying the Old Fort Festival at The Office Bar in Portlaoise.
MORE PICTURES: Portlaoise party town for the Old Fort Qarter Festival.
PICTURES: Portlaoise shines in the sun where there's plenty of Old Fort Festival fun.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on