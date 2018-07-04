PICTURES - Out and About in Portlaoise for the Old Fort Festival

A great weekend was had in Portlaoise over the Old Fort Quarter Weekend.

Tom Cullen aka Photobomb Tom was out and about taking pictures for the Leinster Express. Have a look through this gallery of people out enjoying the Old Fort Festival at The Office Bar in Portlaoise.

MORE PICTURES: Portlaoise party town for the Old Fort Qarter Festival.

PICTURES: Portlaoise shines in the sun where there's plenty of Old Fort Festival fun.