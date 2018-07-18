Kurt Kobain exhibition of Nirvana star's never before seeen personal items

Kurt Cobain's family and Nirvana fans packed the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge Ireland for the opening of the grunge stars personal items which have never previously seen in public.

Some in tears and some laughing, overwhelmed to meet his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, his sister, Kim and mother Wendy who arrived to

A friendship between William Doyle, owner of the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Irelandand Kurt Cobain’s mother, sisters and daughter has brought to Ireland never exhibited intimate items of the rock legend’s life.

Cobain’s Irish roots are well known. He believed that his family originated in County Cork but in fact his Irish ancestors emigrated from Carrickmore, County Tyrone, in 1875.

Cobain’s family has specially curated some of his very personal items for this once in a lifetime commemoration. The Museum of Style Icons now houses Kurt’s drawings and sketches along with clothing, hand-written lyrics and the only known car Kurt owned during his life, a powder blue1965 Dodge Dart.

Frances Bean was given a great welcome to Ireland.

“I am so thrilled to participate and support my family as they honor their brother and son at The Museum of Style Icons in Ireland. I have always been the most intimately informed of who my father was by my grandmother and aunts. I am so ecstatic that their view of who Kurt was gets to be celebrated with Nirvana fans the world over”.



William Doyle, owner of the Museum, is honoured to host the exhibition.

“These items have never previously been seen by the public and it’s an incredible honour to be a part of this amazing exhibition. We have handled exhibitions of Michael Jackson, Cher, Prince and many other music and fashion icons and we expect this exhibition of Kurt’s life to be one of our greatest exhibitions curated by our museum.

As the Cobain family has never done anything like this previously it is expected to be as big as the recent Pink Floyd and David Bowie exhibitions that took place at the V&A in London.

Kurt Donald Cobain (February 20, 1967 – April 5, 1994)[1] was an American singer, songwriter, and musician. Born in Aberdeen Washington, Cobain formed the band Nirvana with Krist Novoselic and Aaron Burckhard in 1987 and established it as part of the Seattle music scene which later became known as ‘Grunge’. Nirvana's debut album Bleach was released on the independent record label SubPop in 1989.

Nirvana found breakthrough success with ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ from their second album‘Nevermind’ in 1991. Following that success, Nirvana was labelled "the flagship band" of Generation X, and Cobain hailed as "the spokesman of a generation". Cobain, however, was uncomfortable with the label, believing his message and artistic vision had been misinterpreted by the public, with his personal problems often subject to media attention.

Kurt’s sister, Kim, said the exhibition can be inspirational.

"With this exhibition we hope to bring the focus back to Kurt’s roots, vision, and artistic genius to inspire everyone not to lose their creativity and childlike wonder," she said.

After the Exhibition ends at The Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland on September 30, itwill continue at The Museo de la Moda in Santiago Chile.

