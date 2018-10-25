Dublin GAA stars in Portlaoise for the opening of lively Lilly's in Laois

Dublin Gaelic Football stars joined locals Portlaoise for the official opening of Lilly's Bar and Restaurant on Main Street.

All-Ireland winners Bernard Brogan, Darragh Macauley, Darren Daly travelled from the big smoke to help cut the ribbon on the lively Laois nightspot. Laois legend Colm 'Woolie' Parkinson was also there on the nigh.

It was a mixture of business and pleasure for Brogan as he is involved in the company that is running that venue.

Lilly's is spearheaded by Laois and Portlaoise Gaelic footballer Kieran Lillis. The name - Lilly’s Bar is a play on Kieran's name.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express.