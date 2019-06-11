GALLERY: Progress on a stunning Laois mural from start to finish

A stunning mural has sprung up on the facade of the Old Cinema in Portarlington, inspired by the 1992 Irish movie Into The West, which was partly filmed there.

The mural was created by local artist and resident ADW, who began working on it on Tuesday June 4 and completed it by Monday June 10.

Pupils from Sandy Lane NS and St Patrick’s Boys NS visited the mural last Monday to see how a large scale outdoor artwork is made, and were put to work with brushes.

Scenes from the John Sheridan movie featuring two young traveller brothers and their mystical horse Tir na Nóg, were also shot in nearby Lea Castle, for the famous 'exploding beans' scene.

The mural will be launched at 5pm this coming Saturday June 15, amid a day of creative celebration for children.

Two special free film screenings will run in the Church of Ireland Hall in Market Square at 3pm and 5.30pm on the day.

Local people who were extras in the making of the film are invited to come along and share their stories.

Portarlington Youth Club members will be film ushers at the Hall and will run a tuck shop.

The project is part of a Laois wide celebration of Cruinniú na nÓg; a national day of free creativity for children and young people, in partnership with Laois County Council and RTÉ.

ADW is an internationally known 3D artist & muralist

“My latest mural is complete on the 10/06/2019 and biggest to date. It is inspired by the 1992 Irish movie 'Into the West' where some of the movies iconic scenes where shot at this Savoy cinema in Portarlington.

"The cinema has been old and drab since closing over 25 years ago in the hub of the town. Getting the chance to paint such an amazing building and brightening the town was a great honour. Hearing the local recollections of the shooting of the movie and the buzz that the artwork has created has been truly overwhelming," he said.

I hope that the mural will inspire and add some colour to the area,” he said.

The film's director Jim Sheridan welcomed the project.

“Into The West has turned out to be a great film for both adults and children to share and enjoy. So if you have sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, bring them along to share the experience,” he said.

Booking is essential for the film, ring the Arts Office on 057 8663355 or email email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie