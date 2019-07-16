Portlaoise Musical Society brings home the silverware - in pictures

Portlaoise Musical Society cruised into the top spots at the recent Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards, when their production of Titanic scooped best overall show in the Gilbert section.

The 20th annual show by the local group entertained packed audiences when it staged at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at the end of last year.

Some 40 members of the group celebrated their win at the AIMS Awards in Killarney on June 15 but there were more celebrations in July when the company gathered in O'Loughlin's hotel Portlaoise.

Micheal Scully went along for the Leinster Express to capture the night on camera.