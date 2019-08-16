Happiness abounds at the Sonas festival in Stradbally - pictures

The inaugural Sonas Boutique Festival took place in The Malt House, Stradbally on Saturday 27 of July.

The festival celebrated local music and well-being and tickets sold out in advance of the festival. Performing on the Sonas Main Stage were a series of Laois musicians, including an album launch by Ollie Plunkett and the Lost Messiahs, the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra with special guests Chris Stout and Catriona McKay and the Midlands ISL Choir.

On the Sonas Wellness stage, a series of talks took place, on a range of well-being related topics including Dr. Eamon Rogers who spoke about Mens’ Health and Annmarie Cannon who focused on Geopathic stress. Treatments were also available in the therapy tents. The Sonas Wellbeing stage closed the night with a highly impressive drum circle with Eddie O’Neill.

Food stalls were hugely popular, the food vendors supplied local produce from Laois and the on-site bar supplied local craft beer from Ballykilcavan Brewery.

Sonas was supported by Laois County Council, through the Tourism Office and Creative Ireland Laois grants, and widely by many local businesses including Ray Whelan, Laois Hire. Portlaoise Prison Services who provided wonderful outdoor sculptures and picnic benches.

A special thank you was extended on the night to Glenn Bradshaw, owner of The Malt House.

