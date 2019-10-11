Highest honour bestowed by Laois council on Portlaoise Musical Society - in pictures

The Portlaoise Musical Society crowned of a great year at Laois County Council where the local authority bestowed its highest honour on the musical thespians.

Not alone did the Society celebrate its 20th anniversary but it also cruised into one of the top spots at the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards, when their production of Titanic scooped best overall show in the Gilbert section.

The Society is already preparing for the 2019 edition which this year will be Ragtime - sure to be another roaring hit with their local and far-flung fans.

Photographer Michael Scully was on the button in County Hall Portlaoise recently where Laois County Council Cathaoirleach and Portlaoise councillor Willie Aird presented the group with a certificate and award in honour of the awarding of a Civic Reception to the group.