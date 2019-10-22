Laois school children embark on artistic odyssey - in pictures

The Dunamaise Arts Centre, Creative Ireland Laois and Laois Arts Office, in conjunction with Kevin Kavanagh Gallery are delighted to present the inaugural Young Curators Exhibition Project with primary school students from Mountrath.

This inspiring project sees primary school children from Scoil Bhríde, Mountrath working with professional curators, artists and Dunamaise Gallery to curate and organise their own art exhibition and will also feature workshops for families and schools throughout the county from 20 September to 9 November.

The Mountrath pupils have been working with artist, curator and gallerist Kevin Kavanagh and the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office manager Laura Amy Dunne to select and present work by established artists, the culmination of which is an exhibition at Dunamaise Arts Centre which will inspire other fun arts activities.

The exhibition itself officially opened on Friday 4 October.

A related programme of talks and workshops for schoolchildren and families will also take place alongside the exhibition.

Photographer Denis Byrne cover the exhibition opening.