Spectacular Portlaoise musical production of Ragtime - in pictures

The Portlaoise Musical Society has raised the roof of the Dunamaise Arts Centre all week with their 21st show with Ragtime.

The spectacular entertainment features a 70 strong group of local performers and singers. The stunning production is directed by Paul Norton. The choreographer Grace McGrath and musical director is Emer Hartnett.

Ragtime captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th Century tracking three diverse groups in pursuit of the American dream.

The show runs at the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise from Saturday 16 to Saturday 23 November at 8pm nightly, other than an earlier start time of 6pm on Sunday 17 November.

Tickets are priced €18/€15 and are on sale from Dunamaise Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or www.dunamaise.ie.

Scroll through our gallery above to see pictures of the opening weekend taken by photographer Denis Byrne for the Leinster Express.