Laois Comhaltas tunes up for the future at brainstorming meeting

A large gathering of members of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann representing branches across Laois met recently at the Midlands Park Hotel to consider various aspects of the movement.

Together with members of head office staff, Árd Comhairle and Leinster Council they considered the Traditional Music Education process, social aspects arising from membership and the Fleadh series at County, Provincial and All-Ireland levels.

Welcoming the members PJ Phelan, Chair Laois County Board, emphasised that all views and ideas were welcome.

“Comhaltas has been very effective in promoting traditional Irish culture for almost 70 yrs but to be as successful into the future the organisation must respond to the social, cultural and economic changes taking place,” he said.

A feature of the event was the many young adults taking part. They were fulsome in their praise for the opportunities to interact with colleagues from various parts of Ireland and overseas and to learn the subtleties which make Irish Traditional music a unique art form.

Recommendations and suggestions gathered will form the basis of policy development for the incoming Comhaltas Laois County Board to be elected at the AGM on December 11.