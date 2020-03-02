Stradbally stars came out for the LipSync Battle in Portlaoise - in pictures

The King of Queens came out the Champions of the most recent LipSync Battle in Laois at the Midland Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The event was held to raise funds for a new all-weather pitch at St Colman's National School in the town. The LipSync should go a long way to raising the €50,000 needed for the facility which got off the ground thanks to a donation from the Electric Picnic.

Photographer Alf Harvey captured some of the fantastic entertainment on camera.

