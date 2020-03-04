Portlaoise Musical Society's dazzling Lip Sync Battle - in pictures

Portlaoise Musical Society biggest ever fundraiser featured a dazzling night of dancing, music and entertainment at its first ever Lip Sync Battle.

Choreographed by Zeta O’Reilly, the spectacular show at the Midlands Park Hotel was facilitated by Lip Sync Battles Ireland which runs similar shows throughout the country.

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures:

The Portlaoise show featured 11 different acts comprising of Seamus Carroll, PJ Mulhall, Tim Quinlan, Patrick Martin, Jamie O’Callaghan, Stephen Keegan, Julie Fitzpatrick, Sarah Troy, Anne-Marie Colgan, Gemma Dunphy, Lorraine O’Callaghan, Jacqueline Kilbane, Angi McNulty, Orla Dunne, Caroline O’Brien, Shane Kelly, Sharon Dunphy, Jennifer Tynan, Chris Kavanagh, Billy Treacy, Brian Rohan, Mick Hurley, Colin Fitzpatrick, Rory Chadwick, Jason O’Reilly, Johnny Mulhare, Paul Downey, Sean O’Neill, JJ Tynan and Terry Conroy. Each member has a sponsorship card, have been working hard to secure sponsors and have tickets to sell in this very important fundraiser.