Spectacular Stradbally raises €100,000 for school sports

Late Saturday night in Portlaoise the curtain come down on what was possibly one of the most successful and enjoyable fundraisers staged by the community of Stradbally.

The St Colman’s Lip Sync Battle in the Midlands Park Hotel was the culmination of months of hard work and meticulous planning driven by the Parents Council / Fundraising Committee.

A year ago when it was decided to do the Lip Sync Fundraiser, a target of €50,000 was set to kick start the schools Sports Field development. On Saturday night a delighted Principal Andy Hanrahan announced that the target had been doubled!

The fundraiser saw a great coming together of the whole community - parents and extended families, St Colman’s staff, pupils and past pupils, shops and businesses, clubs and organisations. The organising committee is proud and humbled by the generosity of everyone in Stradbally and beyond.

"Once again we would like to thank everyone who supported all of the mini-fundraisers that were organised by the nine wonderful acts that put themselves on the stage.

"Thanks to the very generous main sponsors. Thanks to the businesses that took advertising in the brochure, and to all of those that donated cash and raffle prizes," said the organisers.

The night belonged to the Oxley/Brennan/Leonard clan or Kings of Queen who brought the house down and were very popular and deserving winners.

The act to bring in the most money were the Desperate Housewives from Annanough-Lorna Tuohy, Martina Lynch, Lisa Foley, and Melissa Ryan who between them brought in over €11,000.

Thanks finally to the brave and talented souls that made up the acts-without whom there would have been no show. You were all fantastic!

Kings Of Queen: Brian Oxley, John Oxley, Ger Leonard, Pat and Michael Brennan.

Tina Turner and Beyoncé: Eamon Delaney, Tadhg Murray, Ellen Hennessy, Sarah Larkin, Orla Sheridan and Sarah Sheehy. Candyman: Aisling McDonald, Emily Skelly, Lisa Buggy and Janice Delaney.

Eurovision Party: Dominic, Alan and Simon Hartnett, Dawn and Paula Hennessy and Hannah Kerrigan.

All the Tinder Ladies: Liz Mulhall, Sue O Connor, Rachael O’Brien, Aisling Butler and Sinead O’Connor.

The Young Offenders: Frank Phelan, Fiona Fenlon, Jamie Kelly and Nigel Whelan.

Desperate Housewives: Melissa Ryan, Lisa Foley, Martina Lynch and Lorna Tuohy.

Eastboys: Eoin Buggie, Jack Larkin, Tom Shiel, Liam Knowles.

The Shameless Five: Conor Twomey, Shane Pendergast, Rob O Brien, Pauraic McEvoy and Brian Brennan.

