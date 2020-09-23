Culture celebration overcomes Covid-19 on Culture night in Laois

Laois celebrated Culture Night in style with a number of live events and online events taking place in the county, throughout the day and night.

Highlights included an exhibition at The Gallery Laois Arthouse, Stradbally featuring beautiful work by members of the Laois Arthouse Collective and work by the community from a series of pre-Culture Night workshops.

Another highlight was the projected screening of a short animated film, with soundtrack at Fitzmaurice Place Plaza, Portlaoise – ‘In celebration of Helen Roe’; the work of artist Caroline Conway, that gave a fascinating insight into the life and work of Mountrath born, Helen Roe.

At the Dunamaise Arts Centre, limited visitors enjoyed an exhibition entitled ‘Children of the Free State’ by Annie Holland and Live Portrait Painting with Blaise Smith.

Mountmellick was the location for an outdoor performance by Mountmellick Comhaltas on the steps of the Art Centre, Mountmellick.

Online events included an opportunity to view an’ Eco Printing Workshop’ with Artist Angelina Foster and an ‘Earth Art Workshop’, with artist Aishling Hennessy and Rebecca Deegan live-streamed a workshop on painting an eye from the Arthouse. Wonderful online workshops from Mount Henry Arts Studios included a Plein Air Workshop with artist Mary Slevin and two childrens’ workshops.

People had the opportunity to view ‘ Laois Series: A Sense Of Place’, a video featuring 26 young people including, Laois Youth Theatre, Laois Youth Dance Ensemble, Laois County Library Service, Music Generation Laois and young people interested in nature and biodiversity.

Another online event was ‘Bringing Bacon Home’ from Heritage House Abbeyleix, a short film exploring the artist Francis Bacon's time at Farmleigh House, Abbeyleix.

Music lovers enjoyed documentation on ‘The Impossible Dream,’ a specially commissioned suite of music inspired by the life of Colonel James Fitzmaurice with musician and songwriter Martin Tourish in collaboration with Music Generation Trad Orchestra and ‘Stepping through Irish Music’ with Emer Dunne with songs and music of old.

Check out www.culturenight.ie for images and info on the full programme.