Art helps Laois Arch Club stay in contact

Keeping in contact with family and friends since the arrival of Covid-19 has been a problem for most people.

To combat this, we do our best to invent new ways of staying in touch. It has certainly been the case with the Laois ARCH Club. This is a friendship club for adults with intellectual disabilities which is run by volunteers.

We normally hold discos and organise an annual weekend away, as well as other outings where possible. During this pandemic, our members have seen their services and social outlets greatly curtailed and, in many cases, brought to a halt (for now!).

Our members miss the interaction with their friends and the volunteers, with whom they have built up friendships over the years.

And we certainly miss them!

To stay connected, to keep the spark lit, until such time as we can truly sparkle once more, we organised an art competition. We were amazed at the wonderful and colourful entries we received. It was very difficult to judge, but we got there!

All the artists are winners and they all have received a prize. Each participant was awarded a Gift Token from Allbooks in Portlaoise. They can use it to foster their talent, while simultaneously supporting local businesses, which is so important at this time.

We also selected some pieces for special commendation.

Prizes were presented on Thursday, September 10 at Permanent TSB in Portlaoise. All the entries will be on display in the bank for the next few weeks and we invite members of the public to drop in and have a look!

We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Permanent TSB for hosting this event - and indeed for their tremendous ongoing support for our club! Local business supporting a local group!