Striking the right trad notes on harps and pipes over Halloween in Laois

Music Generation Laois, supported by the Music Generation/Arts Council Partnership Creativity & Collaboration Fund, presented the annual Tionól for harp and pipes over the Halloween weekend.

Tionól 2020 was re-imagined this year to go online thanks to the network of Music Generation programmes around Ireland over the weekend of the 31 October and 1 November.

Online workshops featured pipers and harpists.

There were performances on the Music Generation Laois Youtube and Facebook channels.

Sunday featured the live-streamed album launch of Catriona McKay’s new solo harp album ‘Love in Secret’ at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise which was also broadcast live.

