PHOTOS: Beautiful Laois calendar by Abbeyleix Bog Project

A Laois calendar on sale this Christmas features stunning photos of the natural world found in a restored Laois bog.

The Abbeyleix Bog Project is a leading example of how to restore life in a peat bog, all achieved by a local volunteer group. Now filled with native and often rare wildlife, the bog is a popular visitor attraction, while Covid brought many visitors.

The chairman is Ricky Whelan.

“It has been a real lifeline to many in 2020 with a notable increase in visitors as people looked for somewhere to decompress and enjoy nature,” he said.

Each month features a photo taken at the bog by local and visiting photographers, with all profits going towards the upkeep and running costs of the bog. It was designed and printed by Mochua Print Portlaoise.

“We were thrilled by the sell out popularity of our first calendar last year. With so many fantastic photos available to us, it was a no-brainer to produce one for 2021. We hope it will be supported again.

“We are very appreciative to all the photographers who gave their photos and we thank all who buy the calendars and support the project,” Ricky said.

While their usual busy schedule of events, group visits and conservation work was curtailed in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, the volunteers still managed to coordinate ecological surveys to inform the next restoration stage.

The calendar is priced at €10 or three for €25, on sale in Abbeyleix at Mueller & O’Connell Bakery, the Post Office, Credit Union, Clelands and the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel Coffee Dock. In Portlaoise at All Books and The Bookmark.ie book shops and also at Ryans Centra Ballyroan.