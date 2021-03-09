GALLERY: Portlaoise camera club celebrate 10 years and focuses on future

Portlaoise Camera Club has turned ten years old, and a look through this gallery of their work shows just how talented a bunch they are.

In February 2011, Portlaoise Camera Club was born.

A group of enthusiastic photographers came together to form what has become a vibrant and very active society.

The club and its members have achieved many benchmarks from building up a very active social networking page, running workshops, organizing field trips to hosting exhibitions and even winning a national photography competition.

Many members have gone on to achieve distinctions from the Irish Photography Federation.

The aim is for every member of Portlaoise Camera Club to further their photographic learning.

The members are all keen to learn new aspects of photography and expand on their current knowledge. The Club aims to continue to support members to achieve their photographic goals.

This will be achieved through talks, workshops, field trips. National and international competitions and the helpful advice of other members.

The future will also see us cultivating the friendships and club spirit that have developed throughout our 10 years. With increasing member numbers, we acknowledge that we must also maintain the friendly spirit of the club and look forward to meeting old and new friends when the current pandemic is over.

Portlaoise Camera Club is aimed at people who are passionate about photography, whatever their skill level. They meet every Wednesday from 8 to 10 pm at the parish centre (currently not able because of the pandemic).

They are hoping that when restrictions are lifted a little they can meet up outdoors.

Until then they are keeping busy with weekly challenges and our monthly competitions online.

In addition, the club runs a beginners course every year for five weeks and new members are always welcome.

Contact: Pat 086 3281242 or Sharon 086 0743500

Facebook and Instagram Portlaoise Camera Club

Email: portlaoisecameraclub@ gmail.com