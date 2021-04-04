PHOTOS: Crafty bunnies have created a big Easter surprise in a certain Laois town

Happy Easter Sunday to everyone in Laois, especially to the big hearted and crafty group who 'egged' their town early this morning!

The crafty chicks of Yarn Bombing Mountmellick have outdone themselves again in yarnbombing their town, to add cheer this quiet Easter Sunday April 4.

The group who create magical fun art out of bright coloured yarn, have revealed their latest artworks.

They have knitted and crocheted Easter bunnies, chicks, a giant egg, many beautiful eggs dangling from trees and much more.

The installation is outside Mountmellick Community Arts Centre.

It is sure to crack many a smile today!

Scroll through the gallery of photos provided by the group on social media.

