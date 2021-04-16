PHOTOS: A special delivery for Laois fertility blogger Jen Ryan

Expectant Laois mother Jen Ryan recently wrote from the heart about her infertility issues and IVF rollercoaster journey in the Leinster Express.

Read her story here.

The lovely news is that Jen and husband Gavin recently received a very special little delivery, their third child and first daughter.

Baby girl Dara was born on March 18 and the photos that blogger Jen has shared on her instagram are only adorable!

Starting with this amazing photo taken seconds after baby Dara was born by c-section, in the Coombe hospital in Dublin.

Jen told the Leinster Express that all went well and mother and baby (and her two older brothers Rian and Alex)

‘After spending almost 8 years as a frozen embryo.. our daughter Dara arrived safely by Caesarean section on 18th March .. and our family is finally complete.

"When I think back to the day we heard that our only chance of conceiving a child would be with the assistance of IVF, we could never have even dared to dream that eight years later we’d have not one, but three amazing children. There’s nothing that makes me understand how we got so lucky but I’ll be forever grateful.’

Congratulations Jen and Gavin!

Follow Jen on @thescenicroutebyJen and listen to her podcasts on @underthemotherhood