Laois Gardaí and Laois hospital staff at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, were all out in purple with balloons today for a great local cause.

Go Purple day is helping raise awareness of domestic violence, and raise badly needed money for the Laois Domestic Abuse Service.

People have been donating all day, add your donation to their gofundme account here.

Read more about why the day was held, here.