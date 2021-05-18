Laois mental health campaigner launches 'teddybear trail'

A Laois man who is passionate about supporting mental health, has created a cute Teddybear Trail in a Laois woodlands.

Mark Condon from Portlaoise is the man behind the teddies posted all around Laois, accompanied by messages of support to anyone experiencing mental distress.

Now he has created a trail for children to enjoy, along with whiteboards where they can write down their sad thoughts and then instantly erase them from the board and out of their minds.

The trail is at the Cathole Falls, Ballyfin in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains. With friend Bernadette Donovan they put up lots of teddies in different costumes along the trees last week.

"The teddy bear walk is officially open. Our new project Teddy Bear walk "wipe your worries away" something completely different write down your worry wipe it away talk about it or can be a family adventure spot the bears there's over 20.

"Myself and Bernadette hope ye all enjoy the beautiful walk at Cathhole Falls Ballyfin. We hope to put the bears up in the forestry around Laois in the coming months. There’s lots of teddy bears to find, it’s up to you to find them enjoy. Half a kilometre down so all in over I km of fun. I spy a great incentive of getting the kids out to the fresh air and clear their heads of the little worries," Mark said.