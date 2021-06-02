PHOTOS: Live music returns at Laois primary school

Laois children were filled with joy at the return of a live music concert right on their doorstep this week.

Laois Music Generation and Laois School of Music brought their 'Bandwagon' caravan stage to the girls of St Joseph's National School in Mountmellick on Tuesday, June 1.

The perfomers were Laois band Paper Planes along with a group of talented traditional musicians.

There was lots of dancing in the playground, as these lovely photos taken by Alf Harvey show.

The Bandwagon is a Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois initiative is a live, mobile, pop-up music entertainment stage and studio system that will travel throughout the county with impromptu gigs and sessions.