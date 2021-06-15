Laois school full of Pride after awards won for embracing diversity

A Laois primary school which promotes equality for all at the heart of its ethos, has won national awards as it celebrates Pride Month.

The 5th class pupils in Portlaoise Educate Together National School had created a whole range of stunning art, from posters and cards to online videos, on a specially created website. It showed such a level of maturity, inclusion and acceptance of diversity that they won not one but two prizes in a national competition.

Led by teachers Rozz and Bríd, it was their stunning entry to the Different Families Same Love Competition 2021.

The school has announced the good news this June which is Pride Month.

"We are delighted to let you know that the 5th Class entries to the Different Families Same Love Competition 2021 were hugely successful!

"Brid's 5th Class received a special highly commended prize and Rozz's 5th Class received joint 2nd Class in the senior category. Our prizes should be arriving at the school in the coming days.

"We are so proud of our 5th Class students. They really took to the theme of "Different Families, same love", inclusion and diversity but brought it to another level with their creativity, intelligence, maturity and most of all, love. This is what our school represents, well done to all," teacher Rozz said.

You can browse their award winning website on the project here.

The Different Families, Same Love competition is organised by the Irish National Teachers Organisation's LGBT+ teachers group and is open to all primary and special schools from Junior to sixth class. Prizes included an iPad, a raffle for One4All voucher for all participating teachers and hampers of books.