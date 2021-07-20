PHOTOS: Laois artists reveal portraits of locals in 'drive-by' outdoor gallery

An outdoor drive-by art exhibition was held for a day in Laois last weekend, showing stunning portraits of local characters.

The exhibition in Laois County Council Plaza celebrates the lives and stories of older people in Laois, through traditional portrait painting and digital art by a selection of local artists: Kevin McCann, Rebecca Deegan, Pauline Conroy, Mike Rafter, Aishling Hennessy, Antoinette Breen, Allen Scully, Bronagh Conroy, Kate Deegan and Sorcha Mathews.

The exhibition was suitable for drivers and pedestrians alike, designed with social distancing & accessibility in mind.

Ten display stands each contained two portraits and stories hidden behind a red curtain, ready to be unveiled with an air of showmanship by the suitably attired artist as the viewer approaches.

The artist reveals their work for a short time, before closing the curtain once again and ushering the viewer to the next stand.

The future of Fadó Faces will be an annual showcase of twenty or more portraits and stories of older Laois people, documented over the years and eventually culminating in a rich portrait collection of people in Laois.

The exhibition was supported by Creative Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

Pictures: Alf Harvey.