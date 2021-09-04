Search

04/09/2021

In Pictures - Smash Hits mash up a smashing night in LIVE in Portlaoise

Kavangh's Old Fort Live makes up for Picnic loss

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois nightlife has sparked into life in Portlaoise on what should have been Electric Picnic weekend.

PJ Kavangh has stepped into the gap to deliver a great menu of entetainment during the Kavanagh's Old Fort Live mini festival.

Smash Hits delivered the goods in spades on Friday night September 3 at the specially designated venue at the Laois music hub in the old Scoil Mhuire school.

Photographer Alf Harvey covered the event and sent in some great pictures when Smash Hits mashed it up.

The lineup of big names and big nights out who will perform to Saturday September 11 includes Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, Transmitter, Goitse, The Whistlin Donkeys, Cua, Light Years (Pearl Jem) and Mack Fleetwood. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media