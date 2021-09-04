In Pictures - Smash Hits mash up a smashing night in LIVE in Portlaoise

Laois nightlife has sparked into life in Portlaoise on what should have been Electric Picnic weekend.
PJ Kavangh has stepped into the gap to deliver a great menu of entetainment during the Kavanagh's Old Fort Live mini festival.
Smash Hits delivered the goods in spades on Friday night September 3 at the specially designated venue at the Laois music hub in the old Scoil Mhuire school.
Photographer Alf Harvey covered the event and sent in some great pictures when Smash Hits mashed it up.
The lineup of big names and big nights out who will perform to Saturday September 11 includes Hudson Taylor, Pogueology, Smash Hits, Transmitter, Goitse, The Whistlin Donkeys, Cua, Light Years (Pearl Jem) and Mack Fleetwood.
