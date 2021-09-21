Search

21/09/2021

In Pictures: Dunamaise Arts Centre bursts back into life on Culture Night Laois

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise burst back into life on Culture Night.

Trad legent Donal Lunny was star of the show on Friday, September 17 when he took to the stage with Pádraig Rynne, Tara Breen, Jim Murray to mbark on an odyssey of wonder, joyfulness and upbeat music.  

Dunamaise Director, Michelle de Forge reflected on the return.

“After the past eighteen months, it’s a very special time to be able to welcome audiences through our doors and open the red curtains on our stage again. We really are thrilled to be able to invite our audiences to enjoy live arts again," she said.

Photographers Michael Scully and Denis Byrne went along to the Portlaoise venue which was one of a number of locations around Laois to host Culture Night event which is presented by The Arts Council in partnership with Laois County Council. 

Scroll through their pictures above.

