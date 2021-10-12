Search

12/10/2021

In PICTURES: Celebration time for Portlaoise Musical Society

Society also presents cheques to local charities

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Musical Society has held a double celebration to make up for lost time.

The event included a presentation to their chosen charities following recent fundraising activities and a belated celebration of their most recent musical awards. 

The society gathered to toast recent successes at the national annual musical awards AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies). They won the ‘Best Visual’ award, ‘Best Actor’ for Shane Kelly who played Coalhouse Walker Jr. and runner up awards in ‘Best Overall Show’.

Other gongs included ‘Best Singer’ (Sinead O'Donovan);  ‘Best Musical Director’’ (Emer Hartnett) and ‘Best Director’ (Paul Norton).

All the awards recognised the splendid production of the show ‘Ragtime’, which was presented in 2019 at Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Special guest, President of AIMS, Mr. Rob Donnelly was in attendance last weekend in Portlaoise for the celebrations. 

The Society also presented cheques for €1000 each to Dunamaise Arts Centre and SoSad Laois. 

The remaining proceeds of more than €12,000 raised will be put towards the musical society’s next show in November 2022, for which plans are already being made, as well as other events currently being planned. 

