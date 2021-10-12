In PICTURES: Celebration time for Portlaoise Musical Society

Portlaoise Musical Society has held a double celebration to make up for lost time.
The event included a presentation to their chosen charities following recent fundraising activities and a belated celebration of their most recent musical awards.
The society gathered to toast recent successes at the national annual musical awards AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies). They won the ‘Best Visual’ award, ‘Best Actor’ for Shane Kelly who played Coalhouse Walker Jr. and runner up awards in ‘Best Overall Show’.
Other gongs included ‘Best Singer’ (Sinead O'Donovan); ‘Best Musical Director’’ (Emer Hartnett) and ‘Best Director’ (Paul Norton).
All the awards recognised the splendid production of the show ‘Ragtime’, which was presented in 2019 at Dunamaise Arts Centre.
Special guest, President of AIMS, Mr. Rob Donnelly was in attendance last weekend in Portlaoise for the celebrations.
The Society also presented cheques for €1000 each to Dunamaise Arts Centre and SoSad Laois.
The remaining proceeds of more than €12,000 raised will be put towards the musical society’s next show in November 2022, for which plans are already being made, as well as other events currently being planned.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.