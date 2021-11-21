In Pictures: Heather Fogarty & friends put on dazzling Portlaoise show

The Dunamaise Arts Centre host a very special concert featuring Portlaoise's Mezzo Soprano Heather Fogarty with special guest George Hutton accompanied by Laois composer and performer Piano Man Tom Conroy.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along on Friday night November 19 to capture the scene on camera.
