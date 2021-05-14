Glamour returns - Laura is Back in Business in Laois beauty salon IN PICTURES

After months of some hairy hairstyles and to the delight of many a villager 'Laura's Hair Stylin' opened its doors on 10 May in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Rosenallis.

Laura Breen said it has been a difficult time having survived four lockdowns since March 2020. Laura opened the doors to her fully COVID-compliant salon in the heart of the village in Rosnallis, just in time to celebrate her sixth anniversary.

Looking forward to seeing her customers again Laura is delighted to be open again and #BACKIN BUSINESS. Scroll through the gallery above.